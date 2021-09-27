UN nuclear watchdog denied ‘indispensable’ Iran access

Vienna: The UN nuclear watchdog said on Sunday it had been denied "indispensable" access to a centrifuge component manufacturing workshop in Iran. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was denied access to the TESA Karaj centrifuge component manufacturing workshop contrary to its September 12 agreement with Iran, the agency said in a statement.
Kigali: Theoneste Bagosora, the Rwandan military leader dubbed the "Colonel of the Apocalypse", has died in Mali where...
Tehran: Iranian prison authorities confirmed the deaths of two inmates within a week at a jail south of the capital...
Usakli Hoyuk, Turkey: The discovery of a 3,500-year-old paving stone, described as the "ancestor" of Mediterranean...
Beiru: At least 11 fighters from a pro-Turkish rebel group were killed on Sunday in Russian air raids in northern...
Kabul: The Taliban urged international airlines Sunday to resume flights to Kabul, saying all technical issues at the...
Khartoum: Sudan’s military said on Sunday it had "repelled the incursion of Ethiopian forces" in the disputed border...