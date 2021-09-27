 
Monday September 27, 2021
UN nuclear watchdog denied ‘indispensable’ Iran access

World

AFP
September 27, 2021

Vienna: The UN nuclear watchdog said on Sunday it had been denied "indispensable" access to a centrifuge component manufacturing workshop in Iran. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was denied access to the TESA Karaj centrifuge component manufacturing workshop contrary to its September 12 agreement with Iran, the agency said in a statement.

