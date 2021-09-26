Omar takes slim lead in President SGA Cup

KARACHI: Omar Shikoh Khan on Saturday fired a superb round of one-under-par 71 to take the lead in the 11th President SGA Cup golf tournament here at DA Country and Golf Club.

The experienced Omar carded 33 on the front nine and 38 after the turn to take the pole position on the gross leader-board with a slim one-shot lead.

In second place is the trio of National Amateur champion Omar Khalid, Saim Shazli and M Qasim, who all carded par rounds of 72. Omar made three birdies and three bogies.

They are followed by Maj Sharjeel Imtiaz and Brig Mohsin Farooq at 75 and Azhar Abbas, Ahmed Jamil Siddiqui and Khalid Hussain at 76.

In the net category, M Qasim with his stunning round was co-leader with Rayan Hassan. Qasim, a 6-handicapper fired 72 for a net score of six-under-66. Rayan, a 14 handicapper carded 80 for his net score of 66.

This year for the first time, the President SGA trophy will be awarded to the overall net winner.