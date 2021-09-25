Suspicious transaction reference: Court summons Zardari on 29th

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Friday summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari on September 29, in a Rs 8 billion suspect transaction reference.
The court instructed the former president to appear before the AC-III judge and said it is necessary for the accused to be present in person to answer on the indictment. The NAB has alleged that the former president bought a house in Clifton, Karachi, through the above-mentioned money.
Co-accused Mushtaq Ahmed served as stenographer of Zardari from 2009 to 2013. He was allegedly a Benamidar of Zardari. The summons have been sent to the Bilawal House Karachi. The court has already declared Mushtaq Ahmed an absconder due to his continuous disappearance.
SUKKUR: The bodies of a boy and a girl were found hanging from a tree in Khipro city of district Sanghar, victims of...
SUKKUR: The closing ceremony of 278th Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai concluded on Friday with religious...
SUKKUR: The Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Friday said the Sindh Police have become slaves...
SUKKUR: The Accountability Court, Sukkur, has adjourned Rs1.23 billion corruption reference till October 05, without...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s fastest growing Oil Marketing Company , Gas and Oil Pakistan Ltd. now boasts of a robust...
MULTAN: Agriculture experts Friday said soil fertility was declining rapidly in South Punjab. Chairing a meeting,...