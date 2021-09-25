 
Suspicious transaction reference: Court summons Zardari on 29th

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Friday summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari on September 29, in a Rs 8 billion suspect transaction reference.

The court instructed the former president to appear before the AC-III judge and said it is necessary for the accused to be present in person to answer on the indictment. The NAB has alleged that the former president bought a house in Clifton, Karachi, through the above-mentioned money.

Co-accused Mushtaq Ahmed served as stenographer of Zardari from 2009 to 2013. He was allegedly a Benamidar of Zardari. The summons have been sent to the Bilawal House Karachi. The court has already declared Mushtaq Ahmed an absconder due to his continuous disappearance.

