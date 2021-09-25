Minister promises to develop DHQ Mardan into teaching hospital

MARDAN: Minister for Science, Technology, Information Technology and Food Atif Khan on Friday said that District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Mardan would be developed into a teaching hospital and funds for procurement of medical equipment would be arranged.

He said this during a meeting with Medical Superintendent (MS) DHQ Hospital Mardan Dr Javed Iqbal here.

Other administrative officers were present in the meeting as well.

MS Dr Javed Iqbal informed the minister about the status of ongoing uplift projects, equipment and healthcare services provided to patients along with other requirements to bring the DHQ Hospital on a par with other hospitals.

The minister was informed that the development work on private rooms was in the final stages and the rooms would be made operational in the coming weeks.

He was told that the establishment of Neurosurgery, Cardiology, ENT departments were mandatory for declaring the DHQ a teaching hospital.