‘J7 Group’ to construct new project ‘J7 Icon’

Islamabad : ‘J7 Group’ has got underway to construct another new project ‘J7 Icon.’ The ceremony was held with full zeal and was attended by prominent real estate developers, says a press release.

While addressing the attendee’s Chairman Prime Minister taskforce for Gems and jewellery Muhammad Gul Asghar Khan added that the government have initiated to give countless opportunities to construction industries and now people don’t have to wait for years for approval of layout, gas, and electricity

Maqbool Hussain, chairman of ‘J7 Group’, addressed that ‘J7 group’ is bringing international standards of construction to Pakistan so that requisition of residents and the corporate world must be fulfilled in the best possible way. Yaseen Masud, CEO ‘J7 Group’ addressed the attendees that ‘J7 Icon’ will be constructed in its prescribed time like other projects of ‘J7 Group’. Project Director of ‘J7 Icon’ Mr. Fayaz addressed that this project will be a game-changer because this project is to be constructed keeping in view the future needs. This project is an amnesty approved project and all pertinent NOCs are cleared. All other participants of Real Estate at the event hailed the government steps and opportunities for the construction industry.