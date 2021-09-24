KCCI elects office bearers

KARACHI: The Managing Committee of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) on Thursday unanimously elected Muhammad Idrees as President KCCI for 2021-22, a statement said.
Abdul Rehman Naqi was also elected as Senior Vice President KCCI and Qazi Zahid Hussain as Vice President.
Muhammad Idrees, who has been associated with BMG for more than two decades, has also offered his services as Vice President KCCI in 2013-14 and President Karachi Electronic Dealers Association (KEDA) from 2009 to 2015, in addition to serving as a member of a committee of Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Sindh IT Board.
Chairman BMG & Former President KCCI, Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairmen BMG & Former Presidents KCCI Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki,
Anjum Nisar, Jawed Bilwani, and General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil congratulated the newly elected office bearers.
They hoped the newly-elected office bearers would strive hard to further improve the functioning of KCCI and work diligently to resolve the issues being faced by business and industrial community.
