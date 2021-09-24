UN tackles climate change

United Nations, United States: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday urged all countries to raise climate ambitions as the UNSC took up the environmental crisis, warning that it is aggravating conflicts.
Blinken pointed to record rains in New York that contributed to dozens of deaths and said that climate has aggravated conflicts in countries such as Syria, Mali, Yemen, South Sudan, and Ethiopia. "The climate crisis isn’t coming. It’s already here and clear patterns are emerging and its impact, the consequences, are falling disproportionately on vulnerable and low-income populations," Blinken said. "All our nations must take immediate, bold actions," Blinken said, weeks ahead of high-stakes UN climate talks in Glasgow.
