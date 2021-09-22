 
Wednesday September 22, 2021
Babar disappointed

Sports

Our Correspondent  
September 22, 2021
Babar disappointed

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has expressed his disappointment after England withdrew their men’s and women’s teams from next month’s white-ball series in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Babar tweeted: “Disappointed, yet again. We have always tried to accommodate the interests of the game but others simply don’t. “We have come a long way in our cricketing journey and it will only get better with time. We will not only survive but thrive as well. In shaa’Allah.”

