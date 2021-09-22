Babar disappointed

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has expressed his disappointment after England withdrew their men’s and women’s teams from next month’s white-ball series in Pakistan.
Taking to Twitter, Babar tweeted: “Disappointed, yet again. We have always tried to accommodate the interests of the game but others simply don’t. “We have come a long way in our cricketing journey and it will only get better with time. We will not only survive but thrive as well. In shaa’Allah.”
KARACHI: Sindh’s M Zaman moved into the second round of All Pakistan under-17 National Squash Championship at...
KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail inaugurated the 3rd Chief of Naval Staff hockey championship here on Tuesday in a...
PARIS: Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s game away to Metz on Wednesday due to a knee injury which coach...
ISLAMABAD: Boris Adhikarai beat Zohaib Afzal Malik in the first leg match of the Midcourt ATF Championships 14 &...
LONDON: British world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua praised Oleksandr Usyk for being bold in challenging him for...
LONDON: Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso will no longer take the knee as a sign of protest against racism because the...