Babar disappointed

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has expressed his disappointment after England withdrew their men’s and women’s teams from next month’s white-ball series in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Babar tweeted: “Disappointed, yet again. We have always tried to accommodate the interests of the game but others simply don’t. “We have come a long way in our cricketing journey and it will only get better with time. We will not only survive but thrive as well. In shaa’Allah.”