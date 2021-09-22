 
Russia ‘responsible’ for killing dissident Litvinenko

World

AFP
September 22, 2021
STRASBOURG, France: The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Tuesday ruled that Russia was "responsible" for the 2006 killing in London of the dissident former agent Alexander Litvinenko with the radioactive substance Polonium.

