Belgian art star

Antwerp, Belgium: Belgian choreographer Jan Fabre, one of Europe’s most celebrated and controversial artists, will face trial next year on charges of sexual harassment and indecent assault, a court ruled Tuesday.

The criminal tribunal in the city of Antwerp said the case would be heard over two days on 25 March and 1 April 2022. The 62-year-old choreographer, visual artist and theatre director -- known for his provocative performances -- faces up to five years in jail over allegations of "violence, harassment or sexual harassment" against 12 employees, and one count of indecent assault.