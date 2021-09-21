CNS Hockey event begins today, winners to get Rs1.7 million

KARACHI: The third Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Hockey Tournament will start at Abdul Sattar Hockey Stadium here from Tuesday (today).

The winning team will be given a prize of Rs1.7 million.

The details about the event were announced by Patron Pakistan Navy Hockey Commodore Kashif Munir, PHF Coordinator Haider Hussain and Tournament Director Olympian Nasir Ali at a press conference.

The event features Navy, Army, Pakistan Air Force, WAPDA, NBP, Mari Petroleum, PQA and Punjab. The teams are divided into two groups. The runners-up will get Rs1.3 million and the third-placed team Rs1 million.

The championship trophy was also unveiled at the end of the press conference.

The teams are divided into two groups. Group A comprises WAPDA, Mari Petroleum, PAF and PQA. Group B consists of hosts Navy, Army, NBP and Punjab. The semi-finals will be played on September 27. The final and the third-place match will be played on September 28.