Punjab DCs asked to supervise auction of vegetables

LAHORE: Expressing displeasure over exorbitant prices of vegetables in six districts, Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal directed all the deputy commissioners to supervise the auction process in markets.

The chief secretary gave this direction while presiding over a meeting at civil secretariat. The meeting reviewed prices, availability and price control monitoring mechanism of essential commodities. Speaking on the occasion, he remarked that the price differential among cities is not an issue of demand and supply but an ‘administrative weakness’.

The chief secretary said that fixing exorbitant prices of commodities in the agriculture markets of some districts was ‘unjustifiable’ and would not be accepted in any case. He expressed displeasure over higher rates of vegetables in Okara, Sialkot, Kasur, Chiniot, Faisalabad, and Khanewal than the nearby districts, besides seeking a report from the divisional commissioners in a week.

He said instead of sitting in their offices, the deputy commissioners must go to the field to review the situation and ensure the administrative measures are yielding positive results.

He said that the officers would have to work actively to grapple with the artificial price-hike. He mentioned that performance about price control would be reviewed regularly and no laxity and negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He also directed the PITB chairman to devise an e-challan system for imposing fines on profiteers.