‘Brothel’ busted, three arrested

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi District Police have busted a brothel and arrested three persons including a woman, allegedly involved in immoral activities.

According to the police spokesman, Airport Police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and netted three accused identified as Ali Raza, Arshad Mehmood, and Rani Bibi.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Rawalpindi Police in its crackdown against illegal weapons, drugs, and bootleggers rounded up seven persons from different areas and recovered 660 grams chars, 20 litres liquor, three 30 bore pistols, and ammunition from their possession, the police spokesman said.

He informed that Saddar Wah Police held Shan Ali for having 330 grams chars while Rawat Police rounded up Nasir Ali for possessing 330 grams chars.

Pirwadhai and Saddar Bairooni police arrested Saddam Hussain, Shoaib Arshad, Naseer Ali, and Kamran Butt and recovered four 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Police also recovered 10 litres of liquor from the possession of Kamran Butt arrested by Saddar Bairooni police.

Kotli Sattian Police held Waqar Rashid for possessing 10 litres of liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.