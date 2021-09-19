Hoti urges workers to participate in protests against price-hike

TAKHTBHAI: Former Chief Minister and Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ameer Haider Khan on Saturday asked the party workers and supporters to fully participate in the protests to be staged against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for unbridled price-hike and unemployment in the country.

“Pakistan defamed and left isolated owing to the flawed economic, internal and foreign policies of the incumbent government,” he told The News.

The ex-chief minister said that the rulers had made life miserable for people due to the skyrocketing price-hike of essential commodities, petroleum products and medicines.

“Hike in prices of food items and inflation are the country’s real issues but the incapable rulers cannot tackle them properly, he said, adding that the poor and youths were committing suicide due to price-hike and joblessness.

He said that the government had taken huge international loans but it had no policy to bring the country out of the economic crisis.

He said the rulers had failed on fronts owing to its flawed economic and foreign policies. He said the government had only caused destruction and rendered millions of people jobless. Haider Hoti said that the poor cannot even get essential commodities at the utility stores.