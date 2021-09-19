Man held for shooting driver during squabble in Federal B Area

The Gulberg police on Saturday arrested a man for shooting and injuring his driver in Federal B Area Block 10.
Rescuers transported the injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Quoting the initial investigation, police said that the victim worked as a driver for Syed Musarrat Hussain, a retired government officer.
An exchange of hot words took place between them while they were returning from the Wadi-e-Hussain graveyard, after which Hussain opened fire on the driver and shot him multiple times.
Police arrested the suspect and seized the weapon used in the incident. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.
The Sindh government reconstituted the Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee on Tuesday to induct a few new leaders from...
A judicial magistrate on Saturday gave police five more days to complete the probe of the Mehran Town factory fire...
Workers of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan took part in a protest on Saturday to show their anger over deserving...
Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Murtaza Wahab has announced that an aviary will be established at the...
Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday said that the Pakistan Peoples Party had been abusing...
Prominent civil society activists from various professions in a joint letter have questioned Sindh Chief Minister Syed...