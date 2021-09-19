Man held for shooting driver during squabble in Federal B Area

The Gulberg police on Saturday arrested a man for shooting and injuring his driver in Federal B Area Block 10.

Rescuers transported the injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Quoting the initial investigation, police said that the victim worked as a driver for Syed Musarrat Hussain, a retired government officer.

An exchange of hot words took place between them while they were returning from the Wadi-e-Hussain graveyard, after which Hussain opened fire on the driver and shot him multiple times.

Police arrested the suspect and seized the weapon used in the incident. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.