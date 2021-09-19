‘Pakistan did well in mas-wrestling festival’

LAHORE: As Pakistan won four gold and a bronze in Romania, mas-Wrestling will most likely be part of the Islamic Solidarity Games next year and 2025 South East Asian Games.

Nawab Furqan Khan, President Pakistan Mas Wrestling informed that the sport is being considered to be added in the Islamic Solidarity Games next year while it will be part of the 2025 South East Asian Games, which is a biggest achievement.

Furqan said that it is definitely priceless efforts of the international mas-wrestling officials.

Meanwhile, he also informed that Pakistan mas-wrestling players did well in international festivals in Romania. He said, Pakistani players performed very well. He said, participating in the 5th International Cultural Festival Romania (Europe) 2021, Pakistan players bagged four gold medals and a bronze.

He informed that Rukhsar Gul, Majid Fareed, Basharat Ali and Mohammad Rashid bagged four gold medals in the Mas-Wrestling event.