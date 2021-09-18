Woman harassed, SHC CJ takes notice

SUKKUR: The Chief Justice of Sindh High Court has taken notice of humiliation of a woman and summoned SSP Sanghar along with the SHO of the respective police station on September 20.

Reports said two days ago, the media had reported that a woman, identified as Bindia, w/o Papu Kario, was harassed and abused by a man, identified as Habib Ali Bozdar, when Bindia had refused to make friendship with him. The CJP of Sindh High Court Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh had taken notice of the incident and summoned SSP Sanghar and SHO of Khipro Police Station on September 20 along with the details of the incident.

The CJ SHC had also ordered the District and Sessions Judge Sanghar to look into the issue and furnish a report of the incident. When contacted, PRO of SSP Sanghar said the FIR against the accused was registered at the Khipro Police Station, while the accused was in police custody.