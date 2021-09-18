Unilateral amnesty offer to terrorist groups an insult: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari said on Friday that unilateral decision to offer amnesty to terrorist groups within Pakistan was an insult to thousands of victims of terrorism.
“Imran’s policy of appeasement to religious fascism within Pakistan as well as on our eastern and western borders will haunt us in-times to come,” he said in a post on his twitter account on Friday.
The statement was issued in reaction to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who said the Pakistan government was open to pardoning banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan if they promised not to get involved in terrorist activities and submit to the Constitution of Pakistan.
