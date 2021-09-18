4 COVID-19 deaths, 246 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : The positivity rate of COVID-19 is still much higher in this region of the country from where another four patients suffering from coronavirus illness have died of the disease in the last 24 hours while 246 new patients have been reported positive for the illness from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district.

It is important that to date, a total of 138,508 confirmed patients have already been reported from the region of which 2,043 patients have lost their lives due to the illness.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 has been recorded as 6.2 per cent in Rawalpindi while in the federal capital, it was reported around five per cent in the last 24 hours.

The virus has claimed two more lives from Rawalpindi district taking death toll to 1,148 while another 75 patients belonging to Rawalpindi district have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking tally from the district to 34,788 of which 32,295 patients have recovered.

The number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district was 1,345 on Friday of which 79 confirmed patients were admitted to different healthcare facilities in town while 1,266 were in home isolation.

From ICT, another two patients died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking death toll to 895 while confirmation of another 171 patients positive from the federal capital has taken tally to 103,720 of which 99,792 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital was recorded as 3,033 on Friday after recovery of 475 patients in the last 24 hours.