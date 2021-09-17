Concern over rising incidents of street crimes in Sukkur

SUKKUR: People from different walks of life, including traders and citizens, have expressed serious concerns over lawlessness and rising incidents of street crimes, including robberies, motorcycle snatching and incidents of killing in Khairpur. In a recent incident, unknown assailants shot dead a youth, Fahad, son of Abdullah Memon, in Therhi when he was sitting outside of his house. Later, hundreds of citizens staged a sit-in on the National Highway at Therhi. The protest caused the suspension of traffic heading to Karachi and Lahore.

In order to pacify the enraged protesters, DIGP Sukkur and SSP Khairpur reached the site and assured the protesters that those involved in the murder of the youth would be arrested soon. However, the protesters refused to end their sit-in and expressed their concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Khairpur besides rising cases of robberies, motorcycles and mobiles snatching.

In a similar incident, former director Education Schools Sukkur Ghulam Murtaza Jaghirani was attacked while he was on his way with his relative local PPP leader Nazim Jaghirani. Murtaza was killed on the spot, whereas Ghulam Murtaza Jaghirani was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Later, he also died while being treated at the hospital.

Meanwhile, a local trader, Ghulam Shabir Lakho, was injured when he attempted to resist a robbery bid. The robbers fled with Rs200,000 and mobile phone of the victim. Following the incident, traders and the business community members took to streets to record their protest on frequent cases of snatching and robbery. They demanded better treatment of the injured trader and asked the law enforcement agencies to arrest the robbers and recover the looted amount.