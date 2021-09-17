Minister hints at reviving Peshawar-Landikotal rail service

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Thursday said that an investor had also expressed interest in reviving the Peshawar-Landikotal rail service, adding that these projects would prove beneficial for Pakistan Railways in future.

Speaking at a meeting at the Divisional Officer here, he said that the employees’ traveling passes would soon be computerised through the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for bringing transparency to the service.

He added that the railways land had been included in the Government Property Management Authority, which would be headed by the federal minister for finance.

He said the move would protect the railways land worth billions of rupees. Pakistan Railways had planned to operate a modern train service from Peshawar to Rawalpindi with the financial support of Russia, he added.