PPP leaders hold open ‘Katchehri’ in Makli

SUKKUR: Provincial Minister for Woman Development Shehla Raza and Special Assistant to CM Sindh Javed Nayab Leghari jointly conducted an open meeting (Katchehri) to listen to the people’s issues in Makli Gymkhana on Wednesday.

Reports said more than a hundred villagers handed over their complaints to the ministers, while Shahla Raza directed officials to resolve the raised grievances according to their complaints. The people had raised voice against poor sanitation, dilapidated school buildings, shortage of teaching staff, damaged roads, lack of health facilities, illegal occupation of forest lands, and mines and minerals issues. Talking on the occasion, Shehla Raza said her party had heard the issues and the leadership had directed them to conduct an open Katchehri to resolve their genuine issue.