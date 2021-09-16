11 criminals including two POs held

Islamabad : Islamabad police have arrested 11 criminals including two Proclaimed Offenders (POs) wanted to police in crime of heinous nature, a police spokesman said.

According to the details, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer issued directions to all the zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in crime of heinous nature.

Following his directions SP (Rural-Zone) Muhammad Usman Tipu constituted a special Police team under the supervision of ASP Faryal Fareed and also including SHO Shahzad Town Police Station Sub-Inspector Muhammad Azeem and other officials which successfully arrested three accused including the two POs involved in murder cases.

They have been identified as Mstaiq, and Dawood, residents of district Mardan and Umair Akram, a resident of Kuri Road Islamabad. The Police have also got their physical remand from the concerned court and further investigation is underway from them.

Furthermore, Noon Police arrested accused Hameed Khan and recovered stolen motorbike and mobile phone from him.

Kohsar police arrested accused Haris Abbasi and recovered one 9mm pistol from him.

Ramana police arrested accused Muhammad Bilal and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested two accused Noor Aslam and Shah Zaman and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Koral police arrested accused Sajjad and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Nilore police arrested accused Abdul Qadeer and recovered a dagger from him. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer have appreciated this performance and directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against drug-peddling activities.

The SSP has also categorically asked all the police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to the citizens.