Arrangements finalised for anti-polio drive in Swat: official

MINGORA: Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan chaired a meeting at his office in Saidu Sharif to finalise arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio campaign in Swat district.
The anti-polio campaign will be carried out from September 17 to 21, 2021.
Apart from assistant commissioners of all tehsils, DHO Swat Dr Muhammad Saleem Khan, NSTOP officer Dr Kifayatullah, officers and representatives of education, health, police and other departments attended the meeting. A total of 439,844 children will be vaccinated in the door-to-door campaign. In addition, 186 officers of the district administration and health department will oversee the campaign. Junaid Khan appealed to the parents to cooperate with polio teams.
