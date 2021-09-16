Afghan women footballers, coaches reach Lahore with families

LAHORE: The Afghan women footballers have slipped into Pakistan from Afghanistan and arrived in Lahore with their families and coaches.

The members of the contingent on reaching Lahore thanked the Pakistan government and the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) for their support.

The 81-member entourage reached Lahore through the Torkham border. On arrival at the football house, the contingent was received by officials of PFF and Sports Board Punjab (SBP).

PFF Vice President Naveed Haider said that they would the best facilities to the Afghans.

The government of Pakistan has issued visas to them for 30 days.

Federal Minister for Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter: “We welcome Afghanistan Women football team they arrived at Torkham Border from Afghanistan. The players were in possession of valid Afghanistan passports, Pakistan visa. They were received by Nouman Nadeem of PFF.”