Seabirds starve in stormy ‘washing machine’ waves

World

AFP
September 16, 2021

Paris: Thousands of seabirds that wash up on Atlantic coasts every year could have been starved to death by cyclones that whip up "washing machine" waves, a new study says, with experts warning the phenomenon could worsen with climate change. Puffins, auks and guillemots -- hardy little birds that nest in the Arctic -- head south each year to more hospitable but isolated islands off Newfoundland, Iceland or Norway.

