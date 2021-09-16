 
Thursday September 16, 2021
Court agrees to notify Prince Andrew about US sex case

AFP
September 16, 2021

London: A British court on Wednesday accepted a request by a woman who is suing Prince Andrew in the United States for alleged sexual assault to notify him about the case. Virginia Guiffre alleges that the Duke of York sexually assaulted her when she was aged 17, and a minor under US state law.

