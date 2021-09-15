34 die of corona in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 34 more patients died from coronavirus in Punjab, including 13 deaths reported from City in the last 24 hours, while 1,264 new cases were reported from across the province. So far, the total number of cases reached 415,655. Besides, 377,319 patients have recovered in the whole province.
DENGUE: Six dengue patients were reported across the province in last 24 hours. During this year, total 319 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from all the hospitals of whole Punjab and out of all confirmed patients, 257 patients have been reported from Lahore.
LAHORE: A man was found dead in the limits of Ghalib Market police on Tuesday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be...
SUKKUR: A man killed his daughter by an axe in district Naushahro Feroze on Tuesday over a domestic issue.Reports said...
SUKKUR: Two people were killed in a firing incident between two groups of Mugheri clan over a land dispute in district...
SUKKUR: Two men were electrocuted in district Umarkot on Tuesday due to an 11,000kv open wire lying on their...
SUKKUR: Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro, has signed memorandum of...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday directed the federal law officer to submit relevant report from ministry of...