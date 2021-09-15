 
Our Correspondent  
September 15, 2021
34 die of corona in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 34 more patients died from coronavirus in Punjab, including 13 deaths reported from City in the last 24 hours, while 1,264 new cases were reported from across the province. So far, the total number of cases reached 415,655. Besides, 377,319 patients have recovered in the whole province.

DENGUE: Six dengue patients were reported across the province in last 24 hours. During this year, total 319 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from all the hospitals of whole Punjab and out of all confirmed patients, 257 patients have been reported from Lahore.

