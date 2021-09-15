Wall collapse injures four children

BAHAWALPUR: Four children sustained critical injuries when a wall collapsed on them in Rajaywali on Tuesday. Nimra, 3, Sehar Fatima, 5, Anza, 5, and Ahsan, 10 were using a wall as a swing through a rope in Basti Rajay Wali near Bahawalnagar. The wall collapsed on the kids, leaving them injured critically. The kids were rushed to the DHQ hospital from where Ahsan and Fatima were referred to Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur due to critical head injuries.