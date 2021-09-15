Govt spending billions of rupees on uplift of south Punjab: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the government is spending billions of rupees on the development of the South Punjab region.

He was presiding over a District Coordination Committee meeting held to review the pace of development. Qureshi said that the government was committed to complete health and education projects on priority basis in Multan and other parts of the region.

He said that kidney transplant had started successfully in the Multan Kidney Centre, which was a good initiative of the government. He said that the members of the assembly should provide full support to the district departments regarding development projects. Police should take measures to improve the law and order situation, he added.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the rules of business of South Punjab Secretariat had been approved. The journey of development in the region would be accelerated from the South Punjab Secretariat, he said.

Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Cultural Affairs Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that the National Reconstruction Department should demonstrate performance under the vision of the Punjab government. He said they would make the platform of the District Coordination Committee more active and effective.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Ahmed Khan while briefing the meeting said that the work on the projects proposed by the MLAs was in full swing. Various options, including expansion of Kidney Centre, were under consideration, he told. CPO Munir Masood Marth said that all efforts were being made to make law and order situation in control.