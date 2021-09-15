PM orders steps for immediate LG polls in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday emphasised that local governments is the basic structure of democracy, reiterating that democracy was incomplete without a strong LGs system.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure direct election of local government representatives and take steps to hold LGs’ elections in Punjab immediately. In this connection, he chaired a meeting on the local government affairs in Punjab. The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Shafqat Mahmood, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and senior officers.

Punjab Local Governments Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed attended the meeting via video-link. The Punjab government officials briefed the PM on the new local governments model in the province.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammadmian Soomro called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. A briefing was given to the PM on the current state of privatisation of National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL), Jinnah Convention Centre (JCC) and Services International Hotel (SIH) Lahore.

The PM was also apprised of the encouraging results of the ongoing road shows, (from Sept 13 to 21) to attract foreign investors for the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM). The prime minister ordered for taking all necessary steps to ensure transparency and focus on completing privatisation process.