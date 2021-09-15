Two Pakistans to continue to exist if Constitution not followed: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed democracy an unquestionable guarantee of security and progress of the country.

In a message on the International Day of Democracy, he said that two Pakistans, instead of one, would continue to exist unless the Constitution was not followed, as per its spirit, besides maintaining the supremacy of Parliament.

“For a multicultural society like Pakistan, federal democracy is the only system of governance that upholds civil and political rights and nurtures a balanced society. "There are no two opinions that a strong democracy and a strong Pakistan are inseparable," he added.

The PPP chairman said his party made a long and historic struggle for democracy in Pakistan, and its governments took revolutionary steps to strengthen democracy. He said PPP's founding chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gifted the nation a consensus constitution, based on democracy, while Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto fought against two dictators for restoration of democracy in the country.

Bilawal said the third generation of the PPP leadership was standing on the struggle-ground holding the banner of "Taqat Ka Sarchashma Awam Hy" (people are the source of power). He pledged that the PPP would neither allow the illegitimate and failed PTI government to rob the public of their rights nor to encroach upon any pillar of the state.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with PPP Central Punjab President and former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and General Secretary Hassan Murtaza, who called on him at Zardari House here, Bilawal said the PTI government showed zero performance in Punjab and the people of Punjab were fed up with the coward government. “Punjab is bearing the brunt of incompetence of the PTI government,” he said.

Bilawal and the PPP Central Punjab office-bearers discussed political and party organisational situation and the future political strategy. Bilawal asked Jiyalas to get ready “as we will chase out Imran Khan”. PPP Central Punjab Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema was also present.