Cop dies as dengue spreads in Torghar

MANSEHRA: A sub-inspector posted in Torghar police department died of dengue fever on Tuesday as more people infected with the mosquito-borne disease were being rushed to the health facilities in Hazara division.

“The sub-inspector Abdul Rasheed was hospitalised at Ayub Medical Complex Hospital, Abbottabad, earlier this week where he succumbed to the dengue fever,” Mohammad Hussain, the SHO Judbah Police Station, told reporters.

He said that Rasheed, who hailed from the Dodial area of Mansehra district, was recently transferred to Torghar.

Three people, two of them women, had died of dengue fever in Darband earlier this month.

More cases of mosquito-borne disease were being reported in Dodial, Darband and other parts of the Mansehra district.

“There is no house in the Dodial area where one or two inmates have been suffering from the dengue fever but the health department has not taken any measures to contain it,” Mohammad Nawaz Khan, an ex-member district council, told reporters.

He said that sub-inspector Abdul Rasheed who hailed from that area was also infected and shifted to a health facility in Abbottabad.

Meanwhile, the assistant director Local Governments and Rural Development Department in Mansehra has empowered secretaries of as many as 194 village and neighborhood councils to sign domicile certificates as patwaris are on strike across the Hazara division since August 25 this year.

“In order to facilitate the public at large, you are directed to verify the domicile certificates until further order,” said an order issued by Assistant Director Ziaudden Jadoon on Tuesday.