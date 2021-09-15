Cop dies as dengue spreads in Torghar

MANSEHRA: A sub-inspector posted in Torghar police department died of dengue fever on Tuesday as more people infected with the mosquito-borne disease were being rushed to the health facilities in Hazara division.
“The sub-inspector Abdul Rasheed was hospitalised at Ayub Medical Complex Hospital, Abbottabad, earlier this week where he succumbed to the dengue fever,” Mohammad Hussain, the SHO Judbah Police Station, told reporters.
He said that Rasheed, who hailed from the Dodial area of Mansehra district, was recently transferred to Torghar.
Three people, two of them women, had died of dengue fever in Darband earlier this month.
More cases of mosquito-borne disease were being reported in Dodial, Darband and other parts of the Mansehra district.
“There is no house in the Dodial area where one or two inmates have been suffering from the dengue fever but the health department has not taken any measures to contain it,” Mohammad Nawaz Khan, an ex-member district council, told reporters.
He said that sub-inspector Abdul Rasheed who hailed from that area was also infected and shifted to a health facility in Abbottabad.
Meanwhile, the assistant director Local Governments and Rural Development Department in Mansehra has empowered secretaries of as many as 194 village and neighborhood councils to sign domicile certificates as patwaris are on strike across the Hazara division since August 25 this year.
“In order to facilitate the public at large, you are directed to verify the domicile certificates until further order,” said an order issued by Assistant Director Ziaudden Jadoon on Tuesday.
MARDAN: The taskforce of Peshawar Electric Supply Company on Tuesday arrested three power thieves and registered...
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Transport Owners Confederation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday asked the government to allow them...
KARACHI: After the Transparency International Pakistan revealed that the Sindh government was purchasing school desks...
Our correspondent: JAMRUD: Hundreds of people from tribal districts on Tuesday left for Islamabad to stage a protest...
HARIPUR: A man allegedly shot dead his brother in the limits of Kotnajibullah Police Station here on Tuesday.The...
CHAKDARA: The residents of Chakdara and Adinzai areas on Tuesday staged a protest against the alleged violation of...