Pakistan, Tajikistan identify six industrial sectors for cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Industries ministers of Pakistan and Tajikistan discussed framework of industrial cooperation in textile, mining, leather, food processing, pharmaceuticals and surgical equipments in view of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit to Tajikistan.

Federal Minister of Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar held a virtual interactive session with Tajikistan’s Minister for Industries and New Technologies Sherali Kabir, a statement said on Tuesday. Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan Ismatullo Nasredin, and senior officials from both sides also attended the meeting.

Both sides deliberated upon the framework of industrial sector cooperation between the two countries in view of PM Khan’s official visit to Tajikistan in a couple of days. Six areas of interest and cooperation, including textile, mining, leather, food processing, pharmaceuticals and surgical equipments were also identified by the ministers.

Bakhtyar apprised that the PM would be accompanied by a delegation of businessmen from each of the identified sector of cooperation. Presence of business community and industrialists from both sides would help establish long-term business to business cooperation between Pakistan and Tajikistan, he added.

Highlighting the various initiatives taken by the government to increase investment in the country, the minister said the country offered attractive opportunities for foreign investment, including joint ventures in priority areas of cooperation.

While speaking with his Tajik counterpart, Bakhtyar called for industrial complementarities and synergies between both countries to energise business to business interaction avenues to expand bilateral trade and industrial development agenda.

The minister also underscored the vibrant industrial sector of Pakistan along with highly skilled labour force in construction, textiles, leather, footwear, surgical equipment, sports goods, automotive and mobile phones manufacturing, and light engineering sectors.

The meeting participants were briefed about the National Electric Vehicles Policy and Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy as well.

Further, he informed that the revised version of the Automotive Development Policy and the new National SMEs Policy would expand the industrial base.

Tajik Minister for Industries Sherali Kabir shed light on his government’s five-year plan for mining and exploration of rare metals, coal and minerals in his country.

He also discussed the setting up of free distribution channels along the border of the neighbourhood, and invited Pakistani companies to explore opportunities in increasing trade and financing across the region.

Kabir also expressed the hope for enhancing economic and industrial sector ties between both countries amidst the official visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Tajikistan.