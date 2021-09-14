China’s National Special Book Award for NUST faculty

Islamabad:Former ambassador Syed Hasan Javed, director, Chinese Studies Centre, at the School of Social Sciences and Humanities, NUST, has been selected by China’s National Special Book Award Committee (SBAC), in recognition and appreciation of his books on China related themes.
Hasan Javed has written seven books, six of which are on various Chinese subjects. His books are such as: Pakistan’s Best seller ‘Chinese Made Easy’; Chinese English Urdu Dictionary; Chinese Soft Power Code; Rise of China and the Asian Century; China’s Model of Development; China, West and the Islamic World.
His books have been translated in Chinese language too. His books have helped promote better understanding of China, as well as facilitate close Pakistan China friendship and cooperation. Pakistan and China are all weather friends. This year, the two countries are celebrating seventy years of the establishment of diplomatic relations.
Mr. Javed is the first Pakistani scholar to win the Chinese national special book award. Due to COVID-19, the annual award ceremony could not be held in 2020.
This year, due to corona related travel restrictions, Pakistan’s Ambassador Moin Ul Haque has been invited by the SBAC organisers to receive the award on behalf of Ambassador (r) Syed Hasan Javed on 14 September, 2021. The award carries grant of a sum of Yuan 100,000.
Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi Development Authority Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza Sunday said the RDA was a legal entity for...
Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi District Police in collaboration with Fatima Jinnah Women University have organised a five-day...
Islamabad:As many as 50 eco-guards would perform the patrolling duties in the forest area of the Margalla Hills...
Rawalpindi:Water and Sanitation Agency Rawalpindi has laid down over 27,000 feet pipeline for Kehkashan water supply...
Islamabad:An online seminar on ‘75 Years of Urdu Literary and Linguistic Research in Pakistan’ will be held on...
Islamabad:“Forced conversion is a hoax that has no proven factual basis at all but is used to damage the image of...