University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised an awareness lecture “Recent Trends in Teaching of Veterinary Education” here Monday. According to a press release, Honorary Council General for Pakistan in Philadelphia Unites States/renowned veterinary clinician Dr Inayat Hussain Kathio delivered a lecture to UVAS faculty members and students on recent trends in teaching of veterinary education. Meanwhile, UVAS Department of Biological Sciences organised an international online seminar “Plant Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services” at the university’s Ravi Campus, Pattoki. Dr Rickard Sundin Jooste from Swedish Research Council from Sweden delivered a lecture on the Linnaean context of biodiversity. Associate Professor from Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) Dr Muhammad Abdullah presented the flora of Cholistan desert and Assistant Professor from Beijing Normal University China Dr Xiaohang Bai explained about ecosystem services and research directions related to topic.
LAHORE:A delegation of Punjab Employees Social Security Staff Federation called on the negotiating committee set up by...
LAHORE:Justice Ali Baqir Najafi of the Lahore High Court on Monday reserved judgment on the admissibility of a...
LAHORE: An anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is under way swiftly, under which surveillance...
LAHORE:A three-day international conference on “Environment and Sustainable Development” on Monday began at the...
LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority and Walled City of Lahore Authority have agreed to work together for the...
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. Irfan Ullah has been awarded PhD degree in...