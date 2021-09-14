University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised an awareness lecture “Recent Trends in Teaching of Veterinary Education” here Monday. According to a press release, Honorary Council General for Pakistan in Philadelphia Unites States/renowned veterinary clinician Dr Inayat Hussain Kathio delivered a lecture to UVAS faculty members and students on recent trends in teaching of veterinary education. Meanwhile, UVAS Department of Biological Sciences organised an international online seminar “Plant Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services” at the university’s Ravi Campus, Pattoki. Dr Rickard Sundin Jooste from Swedish Research Council from Sweden delivered a lecture on the Linnaean context of biodiversity. Associate Professor from Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) Dr Muhammad Abdullah presented the flora of Cholistan desert and Assistant Professor from Beijing Normal University China Dr Xiaohang Bai explained about ecosystem services and research directions related to topic.