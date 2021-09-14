Results of CBs polls: PTI only popular party in country, says Khattak

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Monday said that the recent results of cantonment boards elections had proved that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the lone most popular party across the country.

Addressing a meeting here, he claimed that opposition parties had lost the trust of the people, which were now making lame excuses to hide their failures.Ziarat Gul, who had won cantonment board election from Ward-4 as independent candidate, also announced joining the PTI. Pervez Khattak said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was introducing a transparent election system in the country but the opposition parties were opposing it.

He said the PTI would also defeat other political parties in the next general election as well on the basis of performance.“The government would welcome the opposition parties’ proposals to help strengthen the economy, end joblessness and price-hike in the country,” Pervez Khattak said. He said that the prime minister had the capability to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

The defence minister said the premier had launched a struggle to stamp out corruption. He said that opposition had no proper agenda and it only wanted protection for its own leaders. The country, he alleged, suffered due to their corruption but the government would bring back the looted money at all costs.