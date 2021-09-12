Tribute paid to educationist

Islamabad: Dr. Waseem Shehzad Abbasi, associate professor of Biology and head of the Department of Zoology at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8, has got voluntary retirement.
Members of the college staff said goodbye to him. Dr. Waseem joined the federal education department as a lecturer on June 26, 1992, and rendered over 29 year service in education. A reference was held in the college staff room.
According to the faculty members of the college, Dr. Waseem was the embodiment of a teacher, mentor and friend. They said they had found Dr. Waseem to be caring and supportive of the staff.
