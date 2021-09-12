Choked sewerage lines still pose problems after Friday rainfall

Rawalpindi : The heavy rain on Friday brought a respite from humid weather but the residents of various areas are still facing inundated roads and choked sewerage lines in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to the details, the rainwater has accumulated on roads in the various low-lying areas of Rawalpindi including New Katarian, Parhian, Phagwari and Dhoke Najju.

Similarly, the pedestrians and vehicular traffic are facing problems in sectors G-9, F-11, and E-11 where rainwater has submerged different roads.

Rainwater remained on roads despite the fact that all the hierarchy of civic bodies remained on toes to cope with the situation. The rain also inundated playgrounds and public parks in the residential sectors of the federal capital. Some low-lying areas of Rawalpindi are still witnessing stagnant rainwater, which is causing serious inconvenience to road users. Overflow of water in these unplanned areas often starts to emerge after heavy rainfall.

The residents of New Katarian and Gawalmandi were quite worried when the water level in Nullah Leh increased by five feet in both areas. But now it has receded and is posing no danger to them.

Asif Chaudhry, a resident of New Katarian, said “Whenever there is rain the residents face immense problems due to accumulation of water on roads. The proper cleanliness of sewerage lines is needed to help address this issue.”

Usman Akhter, a resident of Dhoke Najju, said “We are still facing knee-deep rainwater on some streets where residents are not able to come out of their homes.”

Mukhtar Ahmad, a resident of Islamabad, said “The rainwater accumulated on portions of a number of main roads in sector G-9. The pedestrians are still not able to cross various roads due to accumulation of rainwater.”