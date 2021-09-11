3-day gas shutdown for industry, CNG sector

LAHORE: Owing to re-deployment of floating gas import unit, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) will shut down supplies to most of industries and CNG sector for three days.

According to a notification issued on September 10, 2021, regasification from Terminal-I will be disrupted during the period from 13 Sep 2021 to 15 Sep 2021 due to re-deployment of floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Exquisite after dry dock.

To manage the gas loads during the said period, the SNGPL advised all regions to ensure suspension of gas/RLNG supply to CNG, Cement and General Industry & its Captive Power (Non-Export) sector across the franchised area of SNGPL (including Punjab & KPK). Furthermore, 10 per cent gas/RLNG allocation to process industry may be allowed during this period as per past practice.