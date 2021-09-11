MQM-P asks Bilawal to call joint session on Karachi, not Afghanistan

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s deputy convener Waseem Akhtar on Friday said PPP has been ruling Sindh through adoption of policies of ‘bad governance’ and keeping all the civic departments of Karachi under the provincial government.

“PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is worried about Afghanistan and wanted to call a joint-session, but he does not seem to be mature to govern the province accordingly. Bilawal should call a joint-session on issues of Karachi, instead of Afghanistan,” said Akhtar.

Showing his concerns over the provincial government’s plan to collect two taxes on behalf of the KMC, fire tax and conservancy tax, from the Karachiites through monthly billings by the K-Electric, Akhtar said such agreement could not beinked until an elected-local government came into power. The MQM-P leader said, “Now it is time to take Sindh Secretariat to Dadu and should establish another for Karachi.” He also said the incumbent PPP-rulers of Sindh were involved in embezzlement of funds issued even for the graveyards and coronavirus vaccines. “The rulers should remember that our forefathers have founded Pakistan at the cost of their lives. If the people of this city would stand up for their rights, everyone would say them terrorists.” Akhtar requested the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the army chief, and prime minister to take notice of ongoing abuses and injustices being carried out with the people of urban Sindh.