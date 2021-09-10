MoU inked between FBR, Bahria University

ISLAMABAD: In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for promoting taxation culture in the country, a special signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Bahria University Islamabad and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was held on Thursday at the Bahria University Islamabad.
The memorandum of understanding was signed by Registrar Bahria University Commodore (retd) Shafqat Azad and Chief FATE, FBR, Tehmina Aamer.
The MoU is aimed to promote tax culture and tax awareness among the students of the Bahria University. It will serve to foster positive taxation culture and awareness among students and teachers through different sets of activities, skills and experiential learning for making them responsible citizens. The training sessions will aim to enable the youth to identify the incidents of tax evasion in their neighbourhood.
