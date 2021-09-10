 
Friday September 10, 2021
Two abducted girls recovered; three held

Friday, Sep 10, 2021

LAHORE: Nishtar Colony Investigation police arrested three persons and recovered two abducted girls. The accused Alyas Masih, Yeshwa Masih and Asif Masih had kidnapped 'S', 17, and 'A', 16. Police carried out raids in Kasur, Pattoki and Lahore to recover the girls.

