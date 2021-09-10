‘Issues of overseas Pakistanis to be resolved on priority’

LALAMUSA: Vice-chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar Thursday said issues of overseas Pakistanis would be resolved on priority.

Addressing a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's Office Gujrat, the OPC vice-chairperson said overseas Pakistanis are playing their vital role in strengthening the country's economy by sending remittances from their hard-earned money.

He asked the revenue officers to expedite the cases pending in courts. He also directed the District Attorney to compile a list of pending cases in the district courts. The OPC will request the Lahore High Court to expedite the hearing of these cases.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mehtab Waseem Azhar informed regular meetings of OPC District Gujrat that problems of Overseas Pakistanis were being resolved on priority. Legal Aid Committee, Revenue Committee and other committees were established to facilitate the Overseas Pakistanis while the House of Overseas has also been set up in the DC office.

The meeting was told that the District Overseas Pakistanis Committee had received 80 complaints so far, out of which 58 complaints have been resolved hitherto. Later, Vice Chairperson OPC Punjab and his team also visited the House of Overseas at DC Office listened to the online complaints of Overseas Pakistanis and issued instructions to the officers concerned to resolve their grievances.

Commissioner OPC Punjab Khadim Abbas, DG Ishrat Ullah Khan Niazi, Deputy Director Zulfiqar, the DC, ADCR Amir Shahzad, Assistant Commissioner/Focal Person Waqar Hussain Khan, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Faisal Abbas Mangat, Khalid Abbas, SP Muhammad Imran, District Attorney Shakeela Chaudhry and others were also present.