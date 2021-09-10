NA body asks QAU to stop paying tax till CDA gives possession of complete land

Islamabad : The National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training has directed Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) administration to put paying property tax to CDA under abeyance till the fresh on-ground demarcation is conducted and complete land (1,709 acres, 4 kanals and 12 marlas) is landed over to the university within a period of two months.

The direction was contained in a letter issued on Wednesday by M Iqbal, Deputy Secretary (Council), Federal Ministry of Education, while sharing recommendations of the Standing Committee meeting held on Aug 24, 2021. Additionally, the committee directed QAU administration to frame terms of reference for the university land issues so that it can be implemented and said issues can be resolved.

In the letter, the NA committee also directed the Capital Development Authority and Islamabad Capital Territory administration to undertake fresh demarcation of land of Quaid-i-Azam University. Earlier, CDA board in its meeting held on June 2 this year, after through deliberations on QAU land issue land, decided to make necessary arrangements to remove encroachments on QAU land on priority basis. The CDA members Planning & Development and Estate were assigned the task.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) comprising QAU Alumni Association, Academic Staff Association and QAU workers’ bodies appreciated the decision of the Standing Committee and hoped that relevant government departments would implement the directives of the committee in letter and spirit. JAC also demanded the QAU administration to comply with earliest recommendations of the Standing Committee.