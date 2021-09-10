Several ICT schools sealed, fined on SOPs violations

Islamabad : National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) team along with Assistant Commissioners Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Thursday visited various areas of the city to check the compliance of COVID-19 Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs) in educational institutions.
NCOC team along with concerned Assistant Commissioners visited the areas including Badia Mera G-15, G-11, H-8, Bhara Kahu.
ACs concerned sealed and imposed fines on the private sector schools in various areas for opening their institutions despite clear closing instructions.
AC Shalimar sealed and imposed a fine on a welfare trust school where severe violation of SOPs was observed. The civic administration team also visited the area of Bhara Kahu where several public and private schools were checked and sealed.
Heavy fines were also imposed on schools for violation of SOPs. Major educational institutions were strictly following the SOPs as they were taking classes from home online.
