Rains increase threat of dengue spread

Rawalpindi : The present spell of rains has increased the threat of dengue larvae, which needs to be tackled on an urgent basis as the Met Office has forecast more rains in the week.
Chairing a meeting to review the anti-dengue campaign on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali directed officials to revise anti-dengue plan keeping in view the changing weather condition.
The DC asked the officials to control the breeding of mosquito larvae as this was the only way to combat the dengue.
Muhammad Ali warned that September was crucial for dengue mosquito breeding as the temperature was being decreased with each passing day.
