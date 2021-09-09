IGP draws up job description of two new additional IGs

Sindh police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has formulated new job descriptions for the posts of additional inspector general of training, and the additional inspector general of research and development.

Copies of job descriptions of the two posts have been moved to all additional IGs, DIGs and SSPs of the Sindh police. The move is said to have been made for the betterment of the Sindh police units, which are directly related to their performance and to enhance the capabilities of the force.

Additional IG training To supervise the working of DIG Training and to head the Training Management Board, the additional IG will issue the Annual Training Plan for the Sindh police. He will also deal with the disciplinary matters of the officers falling under his jurisdiction and to decide appeals against punishments awarded by the DIG Training.

He will have to decide leave matters as per rules for officers falling under his authority and oversee the welfare matters of the personnel working in the Training Branch. Moreover, he will oversee issues pertaining to infrastructural improvement at training institutes of Sindh, which include the oversight of all ongoing ADP and M&R schemes.

He should monitor the optimum utilisation of M&R funds by the units and also decide issues pertaining to course content review, modification and addition suggested by the Training Development Unit.

The nomination of officers for foreign training up to the rank of DSP and to conduct liaison with national and international donor agencies for the betterment of training facilities of the Sindh police.

The additional IG will preside over passing out parades being the overall commander of training institutes of the Sindh police and will ensure that quality training is imparted to all trainees and that they are being treated in line with the Police Training Manual.

He will also have to listen to the grievances of the public, trainees and trainers and ensure justifiable and equitable distribution of resources among training institutions of the Sindh police. He will also perform any other duty assigned by the Sindh IGP.

Additional IG R&D

The additional IG will supervise the working of the Assistant IG Estate Management and the Research Wing of the Central Police Office (CPO). He will supervise the engineering staff of police works and prepare athe Annual Administration Report and Annual Policing Plan for the Sindh police.

He will deal with all service matters, leave matters and departmental proceedings as well as with appeal matters of staff posted under his administrative control. He will assess the crime pattern and suggest ways and means to improve policing functions.

He will have to conduct a research-based analysis of the needs of new ADP schemes, assess their priorities and oversee the progress of the ongoing ADP schemes of the Sindh police and to learn about the requirement of maintenance and repair (M&R) schemes from various units. He will assist the provincial IGP in prioritising the same for the allocation of funds.

He has to monitor the optimum utilisation of M&R funds by the units and to oversee the process of formal and informal inspections of the police establishments as provided in the Police Rules 1934. The additional IG will have to carry out a periodical analysis of jurisdictions of the police establishments and suggest any amendments or additions to the set-up.

He has to monitor the allotment process of government accommodation to the officers of the Sindh police by various units and ensure that the same is being done on merit.

He will be required to assist the IGP in allocation matters of residential accommodations to the senior officers by the Central Police Office, as well as having an oversight over standing orders, SOPs and existing rules and laws of the Sindh police. He will suggest any amendments, modifications etc. in them, and also perform any other duty to be assigned by the 1GP.