Afghanistan’s access to financial resources vital to avert collapse: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday Afghanistan must be enabled to get through this testing time and realise its full potential as he stressed the country’s access to its financial resources is “pivotal” to prevent a collapse.

In his virtual address at the “Ministerial Meeting of the Neighbours of Afghanistan”, Qureshi said the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan had a direct stake in its stability and emphasised on a collective voice reinforcing a message of a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours.

“To advance our common vision of a peaceful, stable, prosperous and inter-connected region, Afghanistan must be enabled to get through this testing time and realise its full potential,” he said.

The conference, hosted by Pakistan, was joined by the foreign ministers of China, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Iran.

Qureshi stressed that Afghanistan’s access to its financial resources was pivotal in preventing a collapse and reviving the economic activity, adding the evolving situation in Afghanistan would have profound implications for Afghanistan, the region, and the world at large.

He said despite the averting of much dreaded bloodshed and the much-feared exodus of refugees, the situation remained complex and fluid.

On Taliban’s formation of a caretaker setup, he hoped that the political situation would stabilise at the earliest, leading to normalcy. “The new situation requires discarding old lenses, developing new insights, and proceeding with a realistic and pragmatic approach,” he said. Qureshi stressed that the centre of endeavours must remain the well-being of the Afghan people, who had suffered enormously due to conflict and instability for over 40 years.

The foreign minister said a coordinated approach of the neighbouring countries was required in areas including security situation along the borders, prevention of Afghan soil from being used by terrorist entities, possibility of fresh influx of refugees and containing drug trafficking and transnational crimes.

Qureshi said the neighbouring states must affirm full support and solidarity with the Afghan people and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan.

Underscoring the multi-ethnic nature of Afghan society, he stressed the importance of national reconciliation. In the wake of recent developments, he said the key priorities were to prevent a humanitarian crisis that could exacerbate the sufferings of Afghans.

He proposed to transform the important platform of neighbouring countries into a regular consultative mechanism and suggested the idea to invite Afghanistan in future. “Participation of Afghanistan will augment this forum’s effectiveness in pursuing our shared objectives for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he said.

Separately, Foreign Minister Qureshi received telephone calls from Foreign Minister of Romania Bogdan Aurescu and Kenyan Cabinet Secretary (federal minister) for Defence Dr Monica Juma, and apprised them of Pakistan’s perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The Romanian foreign minister profoundly thanked Pakistan for its support in facilitating transit of Romanian nationals and others from Afghanistan. Qureshi assured his Romanian counterpart of continued cooperation in this regard.

The two foreign ministers agreed to further deepen bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest through high-level exchanges and promotion of bilateral trade and investments. They also agreed to remain in close contact.

Talking to Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Dr Juma, the foreign minister emphasised the necessity for continued engagement by the international community for sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan. Dr Juma lauded Pakistan’s constructive role for regional stability and contributions to Afghan peace process.