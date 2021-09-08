Saad Rizvi’s case sent to LHC CJ

LAHORE: Justice Farooq Haider of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday sent the file of a petition against the detention of Hafiz Saad Rizvi, leader of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), to the chief justice for a decision whether the case needs to be heard by a single or a division bench.

The petitioner’s counsel said the provincial government with mala fide intention extended the detention of Rizvi under Section 11 EEE of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 for another 90 days. He said matters relating to the anti-terrorism law are heard by division benches. The judge sent the file to the chief justice and adjourned the hearing till September 9.